Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,817 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,133.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 405,156 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,111,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,182,000 after buying an additional 214,976 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 246.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 162,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 576.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 153,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 110,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,682. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

