Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,898. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $325.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.33.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

