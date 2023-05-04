Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Portland General Electric worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. 279,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

