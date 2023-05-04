Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.41. 641,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

