High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.00

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 38064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of C$48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.10 million during the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. As a group, analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Dividend Announcement

About High Arctic Energy Services

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. High Arctic Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

(Get Rating)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.