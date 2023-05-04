Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.48) to GBX 2,750 ($34.36) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $185.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.21. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $200.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

