Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Envista worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Envista by 69.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Envista by 419.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Envista Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NVST opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Envista

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.