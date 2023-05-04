Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 426,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,162 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.