Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after purchasing an additional 377,717 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $86,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $346.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,016 shares of company stock worth $18,813,959 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

