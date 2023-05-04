Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,677.58 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,722.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,521.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2,474.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

