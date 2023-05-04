Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

