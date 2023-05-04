Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock worth $8,149,070. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.