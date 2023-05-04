Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Motco bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONY. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

