Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after purchasing an additional 190,817 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,139,000 after purchasing an additional 575,627 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,192,000 after acquiring an additional 61,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Shares of PLNT opened at $81.55 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

