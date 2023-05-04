Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

