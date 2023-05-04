Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.08 and its 200-day moving average is $233.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.