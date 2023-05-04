Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.