Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50. 938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.