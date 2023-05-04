HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Insider Isaac(Zac) Fried Acquires 17,144 Shares of Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Rating) insider Isaac(Zac) Fried bought 17,144 shares of HMC Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,004.00 ($39,737.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. HMC Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail centers. Its property portfolio consists of 53 shopping centers under the HomeCo brand name. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited.

