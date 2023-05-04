Holcim Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Holcim Trading Up 0.7 %

Holcim stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Holcim has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HCMLY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

