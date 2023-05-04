Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Thomas Stenger Sells 4,582 Shares

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hope Bancorp Trading Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,873. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.15.
Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.15%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
