Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Trading Down 9%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) shares traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 729,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,012,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $909.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after buying an additional 196,813 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.