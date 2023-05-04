Horizen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.19 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.56 or 0.00033146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $130.43 million and $5.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00127327 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,648,394 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

