Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.0 %

HWM traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.38. 619,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

