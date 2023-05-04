HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85, reports. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 24.02%.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HSBC by 286.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $726.78.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

