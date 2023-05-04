HUNT Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $72.36 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $72.36 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

