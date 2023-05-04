Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $192.73. The company had a trading volume of 601,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,416. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several research firms recently commented on HII. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

