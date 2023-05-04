Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of HII stock opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day moving average is $222.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).
