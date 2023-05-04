Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day moving average is $222.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.