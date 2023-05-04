Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $32.57

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.57, but opened at $30.65. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 2,547,643 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.56%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.09%.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $52,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

