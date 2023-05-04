ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 118 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 127,109 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $296.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

