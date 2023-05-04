ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 1,520 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.