ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 292 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Autodesk by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $193.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

