ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 535 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,384,000 after buying an additional 156,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $312,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,532,821.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,108,285 shares of company stock worth $378,540,053. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

