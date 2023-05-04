ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

