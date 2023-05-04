ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 694 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.