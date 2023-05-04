ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 232,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $39.19 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

