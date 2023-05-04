ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 2,278 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

