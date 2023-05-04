ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 372 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $207.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $217.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $63,108,838 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

