ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.