IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

