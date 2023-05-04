Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

IMPP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 189,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,250. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.