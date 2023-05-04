Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter.
IMPP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 189,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,250. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.
