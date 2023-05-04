Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Inari Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.82. 1,152,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,506,274.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $5,316,240. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $73,924,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 78.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

