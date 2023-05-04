Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NGVT traded down $6.14 on Thursday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 644,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

