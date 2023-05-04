INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,836,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,667 shares during the period. INNOVATE makes up approximately 1.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 3.62% of INNOVATE worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in INNOVATE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in INNOVATE by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in INNOVATE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in INNOVATE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in INNOVATE by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. INNOVATE Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.23.

INNOVATE ( NYSE:VATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

