Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Purchases $199,755.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,900 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796,091 shares in the company, valued at $312,546,834.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FB Financial by 46.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Articles

