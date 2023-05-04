Insider Buying: Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) Director Robert N. Latella acquired 10,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $150,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FISI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 179,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $232.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.77 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth about $6,367,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 115,703 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 95,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

