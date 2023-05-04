Insider Buying: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) COO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

MOFG stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $35.58.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOFG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

