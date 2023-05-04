Insider Buying: MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) Director Garo H. Armen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,978,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,109.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of INKT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 657,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,140. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on INKT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

