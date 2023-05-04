Insider Buying: SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) CEO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SMBK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 56,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,703. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Hovde Group lowered SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.