Insider Buying: SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) CEO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SmartFinancial Price Performance
SMBK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 56,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,703. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50.
SmartFinancial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.68%.
Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Hovde Group lowered SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
Featured Articles
