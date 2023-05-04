Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 10th, Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 58,975,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,957,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

