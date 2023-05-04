Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 58,975,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,957,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

